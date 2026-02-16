Man arrested after allegedly holding 2 people hostage during robbery attempt

MORROW COUNTY — A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly held two people hostage while attempting to rob a grocery store in Morrow County.

43-year-old Todd Yarger was charged with aggravated robbery, according to a Facebook post.

Deputies were called to Marvin’s Village Market on a report of an individual brandishing a firearm.

An initial 911 call indicated that there were two hostages inside the grocery store, said the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived on scene, two people, later identified as the hostages, left the store.

Multiple attempts were made to contact Yarger inside the store.

After several failed attempts to make contact, local SRT Teams, including Crawford County, Knox County, and Mt. Vernon, were contacted.

Once the SRT Teams arrived, Yarger allegedly left the store and failed to comply with the officers.

Less lethal rounds were fired at Yarger, striking him multiple times.

Yarger was taken into custody and taken to Morrow County Hospital for medical clearance.

