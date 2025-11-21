Man arrested after 3D printed gun, bullet found in home

DAYTON — Dayton Police have arrested 55-year-old Wade Jackson for having weapons under disability, following a search of his home linked to the investigation of Talmadge Heard’s murder.

Jackson was taken into custody on Tuesday after police discovered a 9MM handgun at his West Grand Avenue home, a violation due to his previous felony convictions.

Court documents reveal that Heard was found dead on Oct. 28 after being shot twice.

Heard had been working at a home on Smith Avenue with Jackson.

The search warrant affidavit indicates that Jackson was previously arrested in August 2024 on suspicion of murder, although those charges were later dropped.

Police reported finding an operable 3D printed gun at Jackson’s residence, along with a live 9MM bullet and a 3D printer.

Jackson’s criminal record extends back to 1990, according to a pre-trial report.

The investigation into Heard’s murder continues as police examine the evidence gathered from Jackson’s home, including the 3-D printed firearm.

