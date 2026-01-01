Man allegedly steals car out of garage, crashes it near lake

LORAIN, Ohio — An Ohio man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car out of a garage and then crashing it near Lake Erie early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Lorain Police Department responded to a home on the city’s east side after a running car was stolen out of a garage a little after 7 a.m., CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Shortly after, bystanders called Lorain Police to report that a man had left a car in drive in the parking lot located at 1203 East Erie Avenue.

The car then struck a dumpster before running to a rocky cliff near Lake Erie, WOIO-19 reported.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested the driver, identified as 46-year-old William Griffin of Lorain.

Griffin was charged with breaking and entering, grand theft auto, and reckless operation, WOIO-19 reported.

Lorain Police Captain Jacob Morris told WOIO-19 that Griffin was taken to the hospital for shortness of breath and will be transported to jail later.

The crash remains under investigation.

