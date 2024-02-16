Man accused of trying to bite officer, kicking hospital nurse after arrest

DAYTON — A man accused of running from police in a stolen car is now facing more charges.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell uncovered records that show why he may be facing several more charges LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Darius Woods along with another suspect are accused of terrorizing a man at gunpoint after luring him into a residence on Midway Avenue.

The man told police the two sped off in his car after forcing him out.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grand jury hands up formal charges accusing 2 people of terrorizing a man at gunpoint

Woods crashed that car into a tree while trying to run from police and was taken to the hospital.

But new documents allege that Woods continued to cause problems even after he was in handcuffs.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group