Man accused of throwing ‘White Claw can filled with fuel’ at vehicle formally charged

SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of throwing a can full of fuel at a vehicle has been formally charged in Clark County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Terry Jones, 66, was indicted on an arson charge in Clark County Municipal Court on Aug. 22, according to court records.

He is accused of throwing “a White Claw can filled with fuel at the victim’s motor vehicle causing damage” at the 500 block of S. Limestone Street on Aug. 12, court documents indicated.

Jones left the scene before officials arrived.

They found and arrested him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Add more of the story here....

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



