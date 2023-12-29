Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times formally charged

TROTWOOD — A man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times, seriously injuring her, has been formally charged.

A Montgomery Grand Jury indicted Khyre Christopher Poole, 23, of Trotwood on felonious assault charges.

Poole allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times on Dec. 17 causing cuts to her neck, chest, arm, and abdomen, according to a statement of facts.

He is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

Poole is set to be arranged on Jan. 11.













