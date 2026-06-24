5 injured after multi-vehicle chain reaction crash on I-75 SB in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a Miami County construction zone on Tuesday morning.

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Around 6:50 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Piqua Post responded to Interstate 75 Southbound just south of State Route 41 on reports of a crash, News Center 7 previously reported.

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The crash involved a Ford Escape, operated by 31-year-old Maila Saintil of Springfield; A Chevrolet Traverse, operated by 51-year-old Esterban St Fleur of Springfield; A Nissan Murano, operated by 58-year-old Kimberly Kreuper of Troy; and an International Box Truck, operated by 39-year-old Cassandra Kelsay of Greenwood, Indiana.

The preliminary investigation showed that the Ford Escape, Chevrolet Traverse, and Nissan Murano were all merging onto I-75 southbound from SR-41, and the box truck was traveling south on I-75 in the right lane.

While merging, the Ford struck a construction barrel and slowed in the right lane. Both the Chevrolet and Nissan were behind the Ford and also began to slow.

The box truck struck the Nissan in the right lane, causing the Nissan to strike the Chevrolet, and then the Chevrolet struck the Ford.

Saintil was not injured as a result of the crash. She was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Right-Of-Way Rule at Through Highways – Yield Sign.

St Fleur and his two passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Kettering Health – Troy with minor injuries. Kreuper and Kelsay were both treated at the scene for minor injuries.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were closed during the investigation, but later reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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