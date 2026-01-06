Man accused of stabbing man, 3 teens facing charges

DAYTON — The man accused of stabbing a 51-year-old and three teenagers over the weekend is now facing charges.

Joshua Ball, 33, was charged on Monday with seven counts of felonious assault and one count of strangulation, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

The charges are connected to a stabbing reported in the 5200 block of Skylane Drive on Saturday.

Ball and one of the victims reportedly got into an argument Saturday afternoon.

An affidavit and statement of facts indicated that Ball then reportedly tried to strangle one of the victims before being separated.

“However, Ball then pulled a knife and attacked, stating he wanted to ‘kill him,’” court documents state.

Four people, the man and an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy, all suffered injuries. Most suffered varying degrees of cuts, but the teen boy did suffer a stab wound to his chest, according to court records.

Dayton Police previously told News Center 7 that all four victims’ injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Ball ran from the home after the stabbing, but was later found and taken into custody. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

He’s due back in court next week.

