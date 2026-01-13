Man accused of stabbing 4 people enters plea

DAYTON — The man accused of stabbing a 51-year-old and three teenagers appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Joshua Ball, 33, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of felonious assault and one count of strangulation in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

The charges are connected to a stabbing reported in the 5200 block of Skylane Drive on Jan. 3.

He was formally charged on Friday, Jan. 9, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Ball and one of the victims reportedly got into an argument Saturday afternoon.

An affidavit and statement of facts indicated that Ball then reportedly tried to strangle one of the victims before being separated.

“However, Ball then pulled a knife and attacked, stating he wanted to ‘kill him,’” court documents state.

Four people, the man and an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy, all suffered injuries.

Most suffered varying degrees of cuts, but the teen boy did suffer a stab wound to his chest, according to court records.

All four of the victims’ injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, Dayton Police previously told News Center 7.

Ball ran from the home after the stabbing, but was later found and taken into custody and booked into Montgomery County Jail.

He was originally held on a $300,000 bond, but his bond was raised to $750,000 during his arraignment on Tuesday.

He is expected back in court on Jan. 28.

©2026 Cox Media Group