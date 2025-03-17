Man accused of shooting, killing woman at Miamisburg home pleads not guilty to charges

MIAMISBURG — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Miamisburg last week is facing charges.

Dametrius Turner, 32, was charged Friday with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count each of grand theft, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and assault, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court documents.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.

Police responded to a home on Golden Arrow Court on the evening of March 12 on report of a shooting.

When police got to the scene, they found 52-year-old Leslie Ross, of Dayton, shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was inside the home at the time of the shooting told police he was in his bedroom when he “heard a slapping sound coming from the basement,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Turner then reportedly came upstairs and told the man that he “messed up and that he needed help.”

Police obtained Ring camera video from inside the home. In it, they could hear yelling from the basement and five gunshots.

Turner was then seen coming up from the basement around 10 seconds after the last shot. Court documents note he could be seen holding a gun before shoving it into his shorts pocket.

Turner was later seen on another Ring video leaving the home.

Police searched for Turner for over 12 hours. He was eventually taken into custody around noon on Thursday after being spotted by a couple walking down the street.

He was taken to an area hospital for chest pains but has since been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

He’s expected to be back in court next week.

©2025 Cox Media Group