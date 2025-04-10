Man accused of sexual conduct with 15-year-old pleads guilty

DAYTON — A 53-year-old man accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old has entered into a plea deal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Christopher Scholp pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

TRENDING STORIES:

As part of a plea agreement, two counts of sexual imposition were dismissed.

He’ll be sentenced next month and faces up to five years in prison, as well as a maximum fine of $10,000. He’ll also have mandatory parole for five years.

Scholp will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender. That means he won’t be able to live within 1,000 feet of a school, preschool, or daycare. He’ll also have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Scholp was accused of meeting up with the 15-year-old in December 2023.

Two of Scholp’s family members were reported to have discovered him and the teen in a vehicle.

An investigation began after the girl’s parents reported to police they discovered inappropriate text messages from Scholp in June 2024.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group