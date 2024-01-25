Man accused of punching victim several times during robbery indicted

DAYTON — A 19-year-old was formally charged in connection to a violent robbery.
DeJuan Harris was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of robbery, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
On Dec. 21 Harris along with a juvenile is accused of punching a man several times in the face before taking his wallet in the 1300 block of Trieschman Avenue.
Harris is not in custody.
He is set to be arraigned on Feb. 8.
