Man accused of pointing gun at Haitian man, kids in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a gun at a Haitian man and children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, James Blaney, 43, allegedly went into his neighbor’s garage and pointed a gun at a man and three juveniles, all of which were Haitian, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court. During this time, he also reportedly yelled “Shut up” and an expletive at them.

TRENDING STORIES:

When this happened, another person who was at the house attempted to shut the garage door and that’s when Blaney ran out of the garage.

The victims told police they did not want Blaney to be charged “in fear that there will be retaliation in the future.” They also told police that the children are not allowed to play outside and must stay in the garage or house “due to fears of someone harming them.”

When police spoke to Blaney, he denied ever being in the victim’s garage. Officers didn’t find a firearm but noted Blaney did have a concealed handgun license.

Blaney was taken into custody and charged this week with three counts of aggravated burglary. He’s since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



