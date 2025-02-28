Man accused of pointing gun, choking someone formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of pointing a gun and choking someone has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeWayne Martin Jr., 32, has been indicted on charges of burglary, domestic violence, and strangulation, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police responded to a robbery complaint at the 1300 block Epworth Avenue on Feb. 17.

The victims alleged that Martin woke them up in the bedroom and pointed a gun at them. When one of the victims tried to call 911, he was accused of choking, a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Officer spokesperson told News Center 7.

Martin and the victims were known to each other.

Online court records indicate that his next court appearance is scheduled for March 13.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group