Wind Advisory issued for region; possible gusts of 30-40 mph

MIAMI VALLEY — It will be gusty across the region today.

A Wind Advisory has been issued today for the entire region from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Wind Alerts for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK these conditions.

Skies have cleared, and temperatures have dropped this morning into the low 30s. Some may fall into the upper 20s.

Ritz says it will be partly cloudy and very windy today. We will see frequent wind gusts of 30-40 mph, possibly with some gusts upwards of 50 mph.

Futurecast for Friday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“Clouds increase late in the day with a few flurries possible late at night into Saturday morning,” she stated.

Futurecast for Saturday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We will update this story.

