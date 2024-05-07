Man accused of lying to girl about taking her home, attempting to rape her

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man accused of lying to a girl about taking her home and then attempting to rape her has been formally charged.

John Baziromwabo, 32, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of attempted rape, attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, compelling prostitution, gross sexual imposition, and abduction.

On April 26, Baziromwabo allegedly took a girl after deceptively stating he was taking her home, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

He is then accused of taking the girl to a hotel “with the intent to have sex with her.”

The girl attempted to run away when Baziromwabo allegedly grabbed her arm and forced her to stay before she was able to break free and run away.

Baziromwabo is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

He is due next in court on May 9.

