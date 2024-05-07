Suspects caught on camera breaking into multiple local smoke shops

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An investigation is underway after multiple local smoke shops were targeted early Sunday morning.

Moraine police responded to a break-in at the VIP Smoke Shop, 5410 Springboro Pike around 3:19 a.m., a spokesperson for the Moraine Police Department said.

Officers located two witnesses nearby who said they watched multiple suspects break out the front door glass of the business, the spokesperson said.

Video surveillance from the store captured three to four males forcing their way through the front door and stealing the cash register. One of the suspects was possibly armed with a firearm.

The suspects arrived in a white Infiniti sedan with a vanity license plate, “KB43VER”, and left South on Springboro Pk.

At least four to five other area smoke shops were targeted that morning, the spokesperson said. Shops in Miami Township, Washington Township, and Beavercreek reported break-ins involving the same or similar suspects driving a white Infiniti sedan.

If you recognize the suspects, you can reach out to the Moraine Police Department at (937) 535-1166.

