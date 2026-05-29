Man accused of killing DPS student at RTA Hub asking for case to be moved out of Montgomery County

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing a Dayton Public Schools student at the Greater Dayton RTA Hub is now asking for his case to be moved out of Montgomery County.

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An attorney for 24-year-old Julius Williamson filed a motion for a change of venue last week “on grounds that pervasive, prejudicial pre-trial publicity has rendered it impossible” for him to get a fair trial and an impartial jury in Montgomery County.

Julius Williamson (Montgomery County Jail)

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They claim the pre-trial publicity of Williamson’s case “has created a hostile, emotionally charged environment in which impartiality is impossible.”

“Prospective jurors cannot simply unsee the videos, unhear the accusations, or unfeel the outrage that has been pumped into the community over the past year leading up to trial,” his attorney stated in the motion.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Williamson is facing multiple charges, including murder and felonious assault, in connection with the April 2025 death of 18-year-old Alfred Hale III.

An investigation revealed that Williamson and Hale had an exchange of words outside of the In & Out Carry-Out on April 4, 2025, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Williamson then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Hale.

Williamson allegedly ran from the scene and disposed of the gun at the Levitt Pavilion. Investigators later recovered it, and it was later determined to have been stolen from someone in Harrison Township.

The shooting has sparked numerous safety concerns about students using the RTA Hub and RTA buses for transportation to school.

It’s led to changes in state law and a high-profile lawsuit involving the Dayton Public School District and the state of Ohio.

A ruling on Williamson’s motion has not been made at this time.

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