Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. found incompetent to stand trial, but can be restored

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A man accused of killing four people in Butler Township last year has been found incompetent to stand trial but it can be restored.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Decision on competency of man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. weeks away after days of testimony

Judge Dennis Adkins ruled Wednesday that while Stephen Marlow, 39, “may currently be incompetent,” he will be treated at a mental health facility for further evaluation, according to online court documents.

He said both the evaluation and medication could result in his restoration to competency to stand trial.

Adkins added that Marlow “does not currently have the capacity to rationally understand the nature and severity of the charges against him.”

>>RELATED: Man accused of Butler Twp. quadruple homicide appears in court for competency hearing

News Center 7 previously reported back in September that three doctors testified over two days concerning Marlow’s competency.

He is facing 12 counts of aggravated murder for the killings of Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson.

He was also indicted on eight counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.

>>RELATED: Judges orders second opinion for competency of man accused of Butler Twp. quadruple homicide

Marlow entered an insanity plea last December.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.





















©2023 Cox Media Group