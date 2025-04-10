Man accused of jumping over fence while running from officers in custody

CELINA — A 33-year-old man accused of running from local police officers on foot is in custody.

Celina Police to the 200 block of E. Anthony Street on April 8 on initial reports of someone yelling at a woman.

When they arrived, they found that Zachary Lee Ellis, 33, had a warrant for his arrest for telecommunications harassment, according to a social media post.

Officers tried to arrest the suspect, but he led them on a foot chase through several houses.

Ellis reportedly went over a fence and got stopped with a taser, Celina Police said.

Medics transported him to a local hospital for treatment before taking him to jail.

Online jail records indicate that Ellis is in the Mercer County Jail.

Ellis is facing additional charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

