Man accused of having weapons, ammo near Ohio airport terminal construction site formally charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of having multiple loaded guns near an Ohio airport has been indicted.

A federal grand jury indicted William Griffith III, 40, on illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the charges stem from a Jan. 9 incident where law enforcement responded to reports of someone trespassing in a construction area near the John Glenn Columbus International Airport around 4 a.m.

“Law enforcement officers discovered firearms at the scene,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “The indictment details Griffith possessing a rifle, a pistol, and a revolver.”

Griffith was located and arrested.

At the time of his arrest, he was dressed in military-style fatigue trousers.

Body armor with ceramic plates and a ballistic helmet with night vision were also located nearby.

Officers also located four firearms, including an AK-style rifle, a shortened shotgun, and two handguns, as well as several rounds of ammunition.

In 2011, Griffith was convicted of kidnapping; as such, he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

