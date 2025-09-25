Man accused of exposing himself 3 times in a week

CINCINNATI — A Springfield Township man, Deris Adams, 19, is facing multiple charges after allegedly exposing himself to women three times in one week.

Adams, who does not reside at the apartment building, has been charged with three counts of public indecency. The incidents occurred between September 14 and September 18, according to court records.

On September 14, Adams is accused of grabbing a woman by the arm and exposing his private parts. The woman managed to escape but was reportedly chased by Adams.

The following day, Adams allegedly grabbed another woman by the arm and pointed to his private parts, chasing her afterward.

On September 18, Adams was accused of exposing himself to a woman who was sitting in her car with her child.

The victims were able to identify Adams through a photo lineup, and his vehicle was seen on video surveillance.

Police attempted to pull Adams over in Mt. Healthy on September 24, but he failed to stop. Upon arrest, Adams was found to have a gun.

In addition to the public indecency charges, Adams faces charges of failure to comply, as well as gun and traffic violations.

Adams’ arrest and subsequent charges highlight ongoing concerns about public safety in the area. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incidents.

