Man accused of deadly shooting at Dayton bar formally charged

DAYTON — The man accused of a deadly shooting at a Dayton bar last month has been formally charged.

Deniro Barker, 32, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges are in connection to the shooting death of Aaron Tigner, 28, last month at Partners in the 400 block of Patterson Road.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported on March 9 around 1:30 a.m.

An investigation showed that Tigner and Barker had allegedly gotten into an argument while at Brewski’s Bar on Patterson Road. The argument continued into the parking lot, but Barker had driven off in a silver car, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

As Tigner and a woman were making their way to her car to leave, Barker allegedly ran out of Partners Bar, confronted them, and shot Tigner multiple times.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

Barker was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) and the Dayton Police Department on April 11, according to a spokesperson for DPD. He was arrested just after 12:00 p.m., online jail records indicated.

Barker remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court next on April 23.





