Man accused of deadly shooting at Dayton apartment complex charged

DAYTON — An Enon man has been charged with killing a man at a Dayton apartment complex last week.

Aldayshein Morgan, 23, was charged on Thursday with two counts each of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Sept. 7, Morgan was in an altercation at the Summit Square Apartments in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive.

“While driving a motor vehicle away from this location. did fire a firearm from the driver’s window of the vehicle striking his vehicle and the victim, Mr. Korwyn Moore,” an affidavit and statement of facts stated.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Moore, 32, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries several hours later.

Morgan is also accused of trying to repair the damages done to his vehicle in an attempt to conceal evidence in the case, court records stated.

Morgan was arrested by Dayton Police on Tuesday at a home in Xenia. He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He’s scheduled to be in court again on Sept. 20.

