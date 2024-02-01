Man accused of causing crash that killed woman, injured 8-year-old pleads guilty

GERMAN TWP. — A man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed one person and injured two others last summer in German Twp.

Cristian Jesus Villajuarez-Castillo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, according to court records filed Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

As part of a plea agreement, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, and one count of OVI were dismissed.

Villajuarez-Castillo will be sentenced on Feb. 23 and faces up to 16 ½ years in prison.

The charges were in connection to a head-on crash that happened Aug. 5 on State Route 4 between Eby Road and the Butler County Line.

Villajuarez-Castillo was driving north on State Route 4 when he crossed over the center line and hit a blue Ford Focus that was going south, according to a crash report.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the driver of the Ford, 24-year-old Kelsey Slivinski, died in the crash.

Slivinski’s passengers, an 8-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman, were both seriously injured in the crash.

Prosecutors said evidence and eyewitness accounts showed that Villajuarez-Castillo was driving erratically before the crash. An investigation also revealed that he did not have a driver’s license and was driving 80 mph at the time of the crash.

Villajuarez-Castillo remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

