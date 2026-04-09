Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, choking her, formally charged

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man is facing formal charges for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and choking her in Huber Heights.

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Dajuan Allen, 24, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on a felony count of aggravated burglary with physical harm and armed aggravated burglary, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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The incident happened on March 30 when Huber Heights officers responded to the 400 block of Johnny Court.

Allen is accused of forcing his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend and choking her.

He is also alleged to have taken her upstairs and brandished a gun before leaving, the prosecutor’s office said.

Online jail records show that Allen remains in Montgomery County Jail on no bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 14.

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