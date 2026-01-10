Man accused of attempted murder on wife learns punishment

MORROW COUNTY — A man accused of trying to kill his wife last spring was sentenced to serve between 50 and 55.5 years on Friday.

A Morrow County judge found Joshua Boucher guilty on several charges, including aggravated attempted murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, domestic violence, and kidnapping, along with other charges, according to our news partners, WBNS.

Last spring, Boucher and his then-wife, Dawn Adkins, were in the process of a separation when she saw his car outside of her house.

Adkins, along with a friend, barricaded the door. Boucher broke into the house and allegedly shot Adkins in the face.

He is also accused of kidnapping her friend and holding her at gunpoint, refusing to allow her to render aid to Adkins.

Boucher then fled the scene and was arrested two counties over in Ashland County.

Adkins, a Navy veteran and a nurse who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic, was left paralyzed from the neck down.

The 48-year-old woman, who is a mother of two, will have to spend the rest of her life in a nursing home.

“You could have saved us both the trouble of being in prison: you behind the concrete walls and me inside my body,” Adkins told Boucher before his sentencing.

She said the emotional trauma that was inflicted on her and her loved ones is ongoing.

“I cannot take care of myself. I can no longer work, drive a car, or even feed myself. I depend on 24-hour care for the rest of my life,” said Adkins.

Judge Tom Elkin said that this case was as serious as an attempted murder case could get and sentenced Boucher to serve his sentences consecutively on several charges.

Adkins said she felt relieved when Boucher was taken away in handcuffs and felt that she had received justice.

“I feel like he needed to know exactly what he did to me,” she said.

Boucher did not make a statement in court and did not admit to the crimes or show any remorse.

His defense plans to file an appeal.

