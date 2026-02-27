Man accused of aiming laser at OSHP helicopter formally charged

TOLEDO — A man has been indicted after being accused of aiming a laser at an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) helicopter.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Branden Lounsbury, 41, with a count of allegedly aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft or its flight path, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

He is accused of aiming a laser pointer at an OSHP helicopter in June 2025 while it was flying, according to court documents.

Lounsbury was arrested in Michigan earlier this month, WTOL reported.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

