Lunchbox full of drugs found during traffic stop

CLEVELAND — Westlake Police Officers pulled over a Cleveland man on May 9, locating a lunchbox full of drugs.
Officers pulled over the vehicle around 3 a.m. because the driver was following another vehicle “too close” on Interstate 90, according to our CBS news affiliates, WOIO.
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The driver, a 35-year-old man, appeared to be intoxicated and admitted that there may be a firearm inside the vehicle, according to officers.
Officers conducted a field sobriety test after the man admitted to consuming seven drinks before driving.
The man was then placed under arrest for OVI.
When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded Ruger firearm in the glove compartment and a lunchbox full of suspected marijuana and ecstasy pills in the passenger seat.
The driver was taken to jail and given a breath test. According to police, he tested 1.5 times the legal limit.
In addition to his OVI charge, the man was charged with prohibited breath-alcohol concentration, weaving, and a felony for improper handling of a firearm.
Additional charges are pending until a lab analysis comes back for the drugs that were collected.
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