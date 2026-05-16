Lunchbox full of drugs found during traffic stop

CLEVELAND — Westlake Police Officers pulled over a Cleveland man on May 9, locating a lunchbox full of drugs.

Officers pulled over the vehicle around 3 a.m. because the driver was following another vehicle “too close” on Interstate 90, according to our CBS news affiliates, WOIO.

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The driver, a 35-year-old man, appeared to be intoxicated and admitted that there may be a firearm inside the vehicle, according to officers.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test after the man admitted to consuming seven drinks before driving.

The man was then placed under arrest for OVI.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded Ruger firearm in the glove compartment and a lunchbox full of suspected marijuana and ecstasy pills in the passenger seat.

The driver was taken to jail and given a breath test. According to police, he tested 1.5 times the legal limit.

In addition to his OVI charge, the man was charged with prohibited breath-alcohol concentration, weaving, and a felony for improper handling of a firearm.

Additional charges are pending until a lab analysis comes back for the drugs that were collected.

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