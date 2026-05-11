Longtime Browns TE signs with Chargers

CLEVELAND — Veteran tight end David Njoku has signed with a new team after spending nearly a decade with the Cleveland Browns.

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David Njoku is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced on Monday.

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ESPN reports that the Charges and Njoku agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

The Browns selected Njoku in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Over nine seasons in Cleveland, he recorded over 4,000 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns.

He earned a Pro Bowl selection during the 2023 season.

The Browns thanked Njoku for his time in Cleveland on social media on Monday.

“Your passion, tenacity, and fire for the game and for this team were unmatched and we were grateful for it every week. From Chief Slams to mic’d up gems, we will never forget the many amazing moments that you brought us. We wish you the best of luck in LA,” the team wrote.

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