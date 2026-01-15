Longtime area winery to close this spring

BUTLER COUNTY — A longtime area winery has announced it will permanently close later this spring.

Hanover Winery said in a social media post that it will close on March 21.

Eddie and Elizabeth McDonald first opened the winery back in 2009, according to its website.

“As we transition into retirement, we have made the difficult decision to close the Hanover Winery property and tasting,” the owners said.

The McDonalds said that it will be open on Saturdays from 1 pm-8 pm. They will also continue to supply their retail partners with Hanover Wines.

“It has truly been our pleasure to serve you and share in so many wonderful memories together,” they said.

Hanover Winery has also expanded its operation over the years.

They have offered wine, wood-fired pizzas, flatbreads, charcuterie boxes, and more.

