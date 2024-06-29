Longtime area radio personality Jim Scott dies at 81

CINCINNATI — Longtime Cincinnati radio radio host Jim Scott died Friday after a battle with ALS.

Scott’s wife Donna made the announcement on his Facebook page on Saturday. The former 700WLW host was 81.

“Last night, our sweet Jim crossed over and is in the loving, welcoming embrace of his mom and dad, mine, his sister and so many friends,” Donna wrote. “He has a new birthday. The grace with which he met and endured the indignities of ALS was astounding and inspiring. So very Jim.”

Scott announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as “Lou Gerhrig’s Disease,” in August 2023, our news partners at WCPO reported.

“With his graciousness and thoughtfulness and gratitude, he continued to spark joy in everyone he met,” she wrote. “A good friend said that Jim was in the pre-clearance line straight to heaven.”

Scott got his start in 1968 at 1360 WSAI, a rock station. He would later go on to spend 30 years at 700WLW.

“For nearly 50 years on Cincinnati radio, he felt like a friend to millions of listeners who awoke to his voice -- and he was that friend. Jim was the real deal, and I loved standing back and watching him meet people, talk with them and making others feel good about themselves,” Donna said.

Donna said the family will not have a “funeral funeral” for Scott because there “was nothing funeral about Jim.” Instead, they will have a celebration of life in the near future.

