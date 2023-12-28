Longest serving Dayton Municipal Court Judge to retire

DAYTON — The longest-serving Dayton Municipal Court Judge is set to retire and will participate in the Passing the Gavel ceremony today.

Judge Daniel Gehres was sworn in as a judge on Jan. 1, 1988, according to the Dayton Municipal Court.

Gehres will participate in the Passing the Gavel ceremony to swear in his successor, Judge-Elect Franklin Gehres.

The swearing-in will occur at 2 p.m. today in Courtroom 1B of the Dayton Municipal Court.

