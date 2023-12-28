Firefighters respond to house fire in Preble County

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Preble County early Thursday morning.

Fire Crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Halderman Rd on reports of a house fire.

Crews are on scene fighting the fire, it is unclear if anyone was in the home when the fire started, or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. News Center 7 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

