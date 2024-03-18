Logan Co. Health District offers free well water testing following EF-3 tornado

LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Health District (LCHD) is offering a free service for those impacted by Thursday’s tornado, according to a spokesperson from the district.

On March 14, an EF-3 tornado ripped through parts of Logan County, killing three people and causing widespread damage.

The health district will test well water for free from Monday, March 18 to Wednesday, March 20, the spokesperson said.

Water will be tested for Total Coliform bacteria and E. coli.

For more information, or to schedule a test, contact the LCHD at (937) 592-9040.

