Local zoo announces arrival of new baby boy

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed a new baby boy to its facility.

A baby blue duiker was born, according to a Facebook Post.

Blue duikers are one of the smallest antelope species in the world, making this arrival extra special.

Mom and baby are behind the scenes for now.

Rocco, the dad, can be seen at the Jungle Trails Swamp habitat.

