Local warming shelter urgently seeking volunteers, donations

SPRINGFIELD — With dangerously low temperatures forecasted this week, the Nehemiah Foundation is seeking volunteers and winter clothing donations at its warming shelter in Springfield.

The shelter will operate 24 hours a day through at least Friday to support individuals experiencing homelessness and others at risk due to the extreme cold.

The Warming Shelter’s continuous operation during this severe weather period requires immediate support.

Assistance is needed in various capacities, including cleaning, client intake support, organizing donations, and food preparation.

Volunteers are needed to help with several responsibilities, including cleaning and maintaining shelter facilities, assisting with client needs and engagement, signing clients in, and making coffee.

Those wishing to volunteer will receive training on-site to prepare them for their roles.

The shelter is also requesting specific winter clothing donations.

Essential items include women’s and men’s pants, men’s hoodies, underwear, socks, hats, gloves, and especially men’s boots.

Travel-size toiletries are also welcome to help those in need stay comfortable this winter.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army located at 15 S. Plum Street. The shelter will only accept winter clothing items at this time and cannot accommodate summer clothing.

Community members interested in volunteering can sign up here and here.

