Local village swears in first full-time Fire/EMS chief

VERSAILLES — A local village swore in its first full-time Fire/EMS Chief.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Jan. 1, the Village of Versailles Mayor Todd Danmeyer swore in Dusty Johns as the Versailles Fire and EMS Chief at the Versailles Fire & EMS Station.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police investigating after 2 people shot, killed on New Year’s Day
- Deputies investigating reported shooting in Harrison Twp
- Reid Health welcomes first baby of 2026
Johns has served with the Versailles Fire Department since 2003 with a Level II Firefighter Certification and EMT Certification.
He has held the position of Assistant Fire Chief for the past several years and served as a part-time interim Fire/EMS Chief this past fall after the unexpected passing of prior Fire/EMS Chief Brian Pearson.
The fire department was called out twice prior to the swearing-in ceremony, resulting in the fire personnel being in partial gear.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group