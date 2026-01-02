VERSAILLES — A local village swore in its first full-time Fire/EMS Chief.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Jan. 1, the Village of Versailles Mayor Todd Danmeyer swore in Dusty Johns as the Versailles Fire and EMS Chief at the Versailles Fire & EMS Station.

TRENDING STORIES:

Johns has served with the Versailles Fire Department since 2003 with a Level II Firefighter Certification and EMT Certification.

He has held the position of Assistant Fire Chief for the past several years and served as a part-time interim Fire/EMS Chief this past fall after the unexpected passing of prior Fire/EMS Chief Brian Pearson.

The fire department was called out twice prior to the swearing-in ceremony, resulting in the fire personnel being in partial gear.

Local village swears in first full time Fire/EMS chief

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group