Local university’s VP, athletic director to take medical leave

DAYTON — University of Dayton Vice President and Athletic Director Neil Sullivan has taken a medical leave of absence

The university announced the leave on Feb. 2, 2026.

“Neil means a great deal to the university, to all of the athletics programs and to his colleagues, and his health is a priority for all of us. Our prayers are for Neil and his family,” said Eric F. Spina, President, University of Dayton. “We have full confidence in our highly capable athletic leadership team during this time to provide forward momentum and continued support for our student-athletes.”

He was named vice president and director of athletics Sept. 25, 2015.

The university said it will not release further information out of respect for Sullivan.

