Local university to inaugurate its 16th president this week

SPRINGFIELD — A local university will inaugurate its next president this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wittenberg University will inaugurate Dr. Christian M.M. Brady as its 16th president on Friday, October 17, according to a university spokesperson.

It will take place on Friday at Weaver Chapel.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dr. Brady previously served as the dean of the Lewis Honors College at the University of Kentucky.

He began his tenure on June 1.

TRENDING STORIES:

The inauguration ceremony will feature delegates from colleges and universities across the country, representatives from Wittenberg’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, the Springfield community, and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the spokesperson said.

Events leading up to the inauguration include Witt Way Wednesday, a faculty-led research symposium, a celebration of service with alumni, and a Tiger Town 2.0 Tailgate before the Tigers’ NCAC matchup.

“We are excited to walk together on the Wittenberg Way,” said Brandee Bates Kern, Chief of Staff and Inauguration Steering Committee Co-Chair.

Dr. Brady served as the inaugural T.W. Lewis Dean at the University of Kentucky. He grew the college to over 2,400 students while leading a $50 million capital campaign, the spokesperson stated.

At Penn State, Dr. Brady transformed the Schreyer Honors College into a national model for excellence, tripling applications and raising over $80 million to enhance honors education.

The inauguration of Dr. Brady is set to highlight Wittenberg University’s commitment to academic excellence and service, as the community gathers to celebrate a bold, meaningful future.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group