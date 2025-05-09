Local university names University of Kentucky dean as new president

SPRINGFIELD — A local university has selected its next president.

Dr. Christian M. M. Brady was named as Wittenberg University’s 16th president.

Brady is currently the dean of the Lewis Honors College at the University of Kentucky.

“I am deeply honored to join the Wittenberg University community,” Brady said. “Wittenberg’s mission as a liberal arts university that is committed to developing the whole person, intellectually, physically, and spiritually, is more relevant today than ever before. I look forward to working with our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners to build upon these strong foundations. Together, we will stoke the flame of Wittenberg so that its light will shine brighter than ever before.”

He will succeed President Mike Frandsen, who has been in that position since July 1, 2017.

Brady will assume the role on June 1.

