Local university hosts 60th Christmas on Campus celebration

DAYTON — A local university is celebrating its 60th Christmas celebration next week.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Christmas on Campus at UD will return to full in-person this year

The University of Dayton has been hosting “Christmas on Campus” for 60 years, according to a spokesperson from the university.

On Friday, Dec. 8, the public can enjoy the celebration for free, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the spokesperson said.

More than 1,000 Dayton Public School students will be paired with undergraduate students to explore and enjoy the winter wonderland.

A visit from Santa, a live Nativity scene, crafts, model trains, treats, and a tree-lighting ceremony will all take place at the event.

“Christmas on Campus is our opportunity to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas with everyone — most of all the Dayton children. It’s a tradition that brings to life UD’s Catholic and Marianist heritage and the value we place on community,” event co-chair Fiona Dusenberry said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1,040 school kids attend UD Christmas on Campus

This year’s theme is, “A Christmas on Campus Story: Bringing cheer for 60 years,” the spokesperson said.

“I am excited to keep this UD tradition alive and celebrate 60 years of an event that has impacted others in so many ways,” event co-chair Chloe Chelovitz said.

At 9:30 p.m., a Mass will take place at the university’s Chapel of Immaculate Conception to end the night.

©2023 Cox Media Group