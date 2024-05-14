Officer recovering after being pinned to car during Dayton traffic stop

DAYTON — A police officer is recovering after being pinned to a car during a Dayton traffic stop Monday night.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Car speeds off from traffic stop, taking Dayton officer with him

As News Center 7 reported, officers attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation on Bierce Avenue and South Torrence Street at around 10:05 p.m., according to Sergeant Danielle Cash with Dayton Police.

After stopping the car, officers noted the male driver was acting unusual and tried to get him to step out.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz says the driver sped off with the officer pinned inside.

“The officer that did not get pinned tried to reach in and put it in park,” said Sgt. Cash. “But he continued to flee and then he crashed again.”

The vehicle first crashed into a truck, then into a tree, and then tried to run from the scene.

“So, he fled a third time, and he was hiding under a porch, and felony drugs were found,” said Cash.

She also said that a dog bit the suspect.

>>Coaches accuse some high schools cheating in Ohio track and field

Dayton Police told News Center 7 that the driver is expected to face charges, including felony assault.

The officer is expected to be okay.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group