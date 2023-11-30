Local trucking company cited after thousands of gallons of fuel leaks from facility

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local business was issued a violation after over 5,000 gallons of fuel leaked from its facility.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was notified Monday that 5,500 gallons of fuel had leaked from the ABF Freight Systems facility in Huber Heights, a spokesperson for the Ohio EPA told News Center 7 Thursday morning.

“Ohio EPA Emergency Response responded to the scene and stopped the release by using an underflow dam, booms to absorb the leaked fuel, and plugging a nearby culvert,” the spokesperson explained.

By Monday evening, approximately 2,500 gallons of the leaked fuel had been collected.

Two days later, firefighters flushed the storm drain from the facility to the plugged culvert.

“The fuel and water mixture was recovered by environmental contractors. The contaminated tools and equipment will remain in place to collect any residual fuel,” the spokesperson said.

ABF Freight was issued a Notice of Violation for fuel impacting a nearby waterway, which is an “unnamed tributary that leads to a nearby creek.”

The Ohio EPA said they will continue to monitor this situation.

