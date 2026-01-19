Local trash pickup modified for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

DAYTON — The City of Dayton Division of Waste Collection in Dayton, Moraine, and Jefferson Township will be adjusted during the week of Monday, Jan. 19, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For Dayton residents, trash and recycling collection will be on a one-day delay this week, and will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to a social media post.

There will be no bulk collection for Dayton residents on Jan. 23.

For residents of Moraine, trash and recycling that was scheduled for Jan. 23 will be collected on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Trash collection that was scheduled for Jan. 23 in Jefferson Township has a one-day delay and will be collected on Jan. 24.

Residents are reminded to place containers at their collection point by 6 a.m. of collection day.

