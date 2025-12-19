Local township warns of scam targeting permit applicants

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A local township has warned its citizens about a scam.

Miami Township wrote in a social media post that its administration has alerted residents about a fake email that requests payment to the Community Development Department.

The fake email encourages residents to make invoice payments.

Miami Township Police said that legitimate payments for permits and applications are accepted only through cash, check, or their secure online portal, Citizenserve, according to the social media post.

Residents are advised to exercise caution when encountering suspicious emails.

The township said that proper payment channels for applications and permits are strictly through cash, check, or the Citizenserve portal.

Contact (937) 433-9969 for verification or concerns regarding an email that appears to come from Miami Township.

