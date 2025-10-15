Local

Local sheriff’s office warns of phone scam impersonating deputies

By WHIO Staff
FILE PHOTO Local sheriff’s office warns of phone scam impersonating deputies (Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning people about a phone scam targeting people across the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that they have received reports of telephone scams.

They said it involves people representing the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office stated that they have posted on their social media page about phone scams.

They said it is done, so people don’t fall victim.

“Unfortunately, numerous times a week, reports are taken throughout Greene County of individuals losing money to a phone scam,” said the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

They issued the following reminders:

  • Law enforcement will never contact citizens by phone to request payment to clear arrest warrants.
  • Never give out personal or financial information over the phone, such as your Social Security number, bank account details, or passwords.
  • Government agencies will not call you asking for money or threatening you.
  • Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize.
  • Scammers often spoof legitimate numbers, so don’t trust the caller ID.
  • Be especially cautious of requests for payment via wire transfer, gift card, or cryptocurrency.

Other phone scams include the IRS/government imposter scams, toll road charges overdue scams, BMV scams, free vacations/prizes, fake debt collectors, phony charities, warrant threats, medical alert, and scams targeting seniors, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

They concluded that the best way to avoid becoming a victim is not to “engage in conversation” and hang up the phone.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read