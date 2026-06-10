Local sheriff’s office warns of BMV scam

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning residents of Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV)-related scams going around.

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The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that they are receiving reports of scam calls and texts claiming to be from the BMV.

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The sheriff’s office said the messages are trying to get personal information or payment.

Scammers will claim there is a problem with your license, registration, or record, and will often use a fake caller ID or send texts with links to click.

They may ask for payment immediately or threaten suspension or arrest.

The BMV will never send you a text asking for information or payment.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents not to share personal information, click suspicious links, or send money.

If something feels suspicious, hang up and contact law enforcement using official phone numbers.

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