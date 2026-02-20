Local sheriff’s office receiving ‘numerous reports’ of phone scam involving fake warrants

CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has warned residents about an ongoing phone scam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they have “received numerous reports” of people receiving calls claiming to be from their agency.

The caller asks them to call back regarding either a possible court case or a warrant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office clarified that these are scam attempts and emphasized that legitimate deputies do not use these methods to contact the public about warrants or payments.

They say deputies will not call residents to advise them of an active warrant or a pending court case. The department emphasized that they will not ask people to report downtown in person or provide payment information over the phone, according to the social media post.

“These calls are all scam calls,” the sheriff’s office said. “Do not call the number back that the caller provides, and if you do answer the phone, simply hang up the phone and do not provide any information to this unknown caller.”

If anyone has questions or concerns about the legitimacy of a call, they can call the Clark County non-emergency number at (937) 328-2560.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group