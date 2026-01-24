Local sheriff’s office to host first ‘Hop with a Cop’ event

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever Hop with a Cop community event on Jan. 28, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Sky Zone, designed to foster positive interactions between local law enforcement and families.

This family-friendly event lets children jump alongside deputies, fostering engagement in a relaxed environment, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The initiative aims to strengthen trust between law enforcement and the community by providing meaningful opportunities for connection.

The first 50 children attending the event will receive free jump time. Sky Zone members will also be able to jump at no charge, while non-members can take advantage of discounted jump time for $15.99, reduced from the regular price of $23.99.

Grip socks are required for participation; families are encouraged to bring their own, though they will be available if needed.

Sheriff Rob Streck emphasized the importance of community relations when discussing the event.

“This event is about creating positive interactions and strengthening trust between law enforcement and the community we serve,” Streck said.

The sheriff views this event as a unique opportunity for families and law enforcement to interact outside traditional settings.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group